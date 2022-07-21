Fernandes and De Gea delight Man United fans during training in Perth - in pictures

Manchester United squad take part in open training session in front of hundred of supporters at the WACA before signing autographs

Steve Luckings
Jul 21, 2022
Manchester United players including Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea and Fred took part in an open training session in front of hundreds of supporters at Perth's WACA cricket ground ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa.

The trio and the rest of the United squad happily signed autographs and posed for pictures with adoring fans after being put through their paces by new manager Erik ten Hag and his coaches.

On Wednesday, Portugal playmaker Fernandes told reporters he welcomed Ten Hag's uncompromising attitude towards punctuality, saying the Premier League club had lacked discipline prior to the Dutchman's arrival.

Ten Hag was appointed manager in May, replacing interim coach Ralf Rangnick, and Fernandes said he was pushing United's players to improve their timekeeping from the outset.

"We missed that for a while and discipline is important," Fernandes said. "Discipline is not only the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do; it's also off the pitch.

"Don't be late for the meetings. Don't be late for the meals. That's really important, because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished.

"That's really good that he's doing that [fining players for being late] and amazing, because I like to be on time, so I won't have problems with that."

Fernandes added that he was not sure of his United and Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's future, which has become the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks.

Ronaldo, 37, reportedly told the club earlier this month he wants to leave Old Trafford to play Champions League football. The former Real Madrid striker missed the Thailand leg of United's pre-season tour, citing family issues, with Ten Hag previously stating the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not for sale.

"I don't know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we have to respect his space," Fernandes said.

"Cristiano was our top scorer last season; he added goals. But it's not on me; it's the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own. I don't know what's going on in his head, if he wants to leave."

United have enjoyed a perfect start to Ten Hag's tenure, recording wins over Premier League rivals Liverpool and Crystal Palace as well as Australian side Melbourne Victory.

United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season, open the new league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

Updated: July 21, 2022, 7:21 AM
