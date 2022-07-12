Salah and Nunez train with Liverpool ahead of Man United friendly - in pictures

Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez took part in an open training session in Thailand with his new teammates on Monday.

The Premier League and Champions League runners-up take on old rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday.

READ MORE Mohamed Salah's new deal promises exciting era at Liverpool

Nunez, signed from Benfica in a deal that could be worth up to £85 million ($105m), replaces Sadio Mane in the Liverpool attack after the Senegalese left for German champions Bayern Munich.

Also on the training pitch in Thailand was Nunez's new attacking teammate Mohamed Salah, fresh from signing a new contract with the Merseyside club.

Salah – who won the Golden Boot last season after finishing joint top Premier League scorer with 23 goals, alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min – ended months of speculation about his future by committing himself to another three years at Anfield.

The Egyptian has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for Liverpool since arriving in 2017 and has helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup during that time.

Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 games across competitions for Benfica last season, with his 26 strikes in the Primeira Liga sealing him the top-scorer prize. In his two seasons at the Portuguese club, the Uruguayan scored 48 goals in 85 appearances.

In the gallery above, you can see Salah, Nunez and the rest of the Liverpool squad training ahead of the United match. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Liverpool ratings for 2021/22 season