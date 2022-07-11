Gabriel Jesus, Phillips, Christensen - 75 notable summer transfers in pictures

It's been a busy week for Barcelona in the transfer market.

The Catalan club's financial woes are well documented, meaning outlays on transfers these days are a far cry from the €100-million-plus signings of the recent past.

But that doesn't mean there are not bargains to be had.

READ MORE Barcelona's De Jong outlines 10 reasons he has no interest in joining Man United

Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen have both been recruited to bolster head coach Xavi's squad.

Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie was a key component in AC Milan's Serie A title triumph last terms while Danish defender Christensen ends his eight-year spell at Chelsea which includes Champions League and Europa League winners' medal.

Both players moved to Camp Nou on free transfers.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus was reunited with former Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta after joining Arsenal for a fee of £45 million.

While the Brazil international left the Etihad, England midfielder Kalvin Phillips completed the formalities of his transfer from Leeds United.

Above is a picture gallery of 75 notable transfers. To move on to the next image, simply click on the arrows or swap on your device.