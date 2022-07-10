Barcelona's De Jong outlines 10 reasons he has no interest in joining Man United - reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has outlined 10 reasons for why he has no interest in joining Manchester United despite a deal to join the Premier League club appearing close, according to Spanish media reports.

United's new manager Erik ten Hag had hoped to make De Jong his marquee summer signing, and after weeks of negotiations, an agreement had reportedly been reached over an initial £56.2 million ($67.6m) transfer fee. A move to Old Trafford would see De Jong reunite with his former Ajax coach.

However, according to Spanish media outlet Diario Sport, De Jong has "totally ruled out" a move to United and the Netherlands international has been extensive in his reasoning. Here are the 10 reasons as outlined by the report:

De Jong recently bought a house

De Jong recently purchased a house in Pedralbes, one of Barcelona's most desirable districts, and did so because he was convinced that his long-term future is at the club and in the city.

His partner loves life in Barcelona

De Jong's partner, Mikky Kiemeney, is very happy with life in Barcelona having established strong ties in the city and has made plenty of friends. She does not see their future as a family in any other city but Barcelona.

De Jong's dream was to play for Barcelona

Playing for Barcelona was De Jong's childhood dream and like many players from the Netherlands was desperate to represent the same club as Dutch legend Johan Cruyff. Now he is playing for the club, he has no desire to end that dream. By comparison, De Jong has no interest in playing in the Premier League or for Manchester United, regardless of the size of the club.

Champions League football

While Barcelona struggled in the early part of last season, the team rallied well to finish second in La Liga to ensure another year of Champions League football. United, on the other hand, could only place sixth in the Premier League and will compete in the Europa League. De Jong is not keen to leave a club playing in Europe's premium club competition for one in the second tier and believes making that step down will affect his status as one of the world's leading midfielders.

United are jinxed

De Jong respects the history and tradition of United but believes the club has regressed since the retirement of Alex Ferguson and that the club is jinxed. Despite spending fortunes on new players, United have perpetually struggled to compete for major honours in recent years and are well adrift of Europe's leading clubs.

Manchester's weather

A common complaint among English football's foreign players and it appears De Jong is no different. The midfielder and his partner enjoy Barcelona's climate and they are not prepared to swap it for the generally colder and rainier weather of Manchester.

De Jong wants to deliver for Xavi

De Jong has been learning to adapt to a slightly new midfield role under Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez, whereby he focuses more on positioning and his role within the team. The Dutchman believes he can deliver what Xavi needs and is determined to become a key player at the club for many years to come.

Satisfied with current salary

De Jong is one of Barcelona's highest-paid players, having signed a contract worth €14m ($14.3m) per year when he joined the club in 2019. Granted, like many of his teammates De Jong has had to agree to various pay cuts to assist Barca amid mounting financial problems, but he is set to receive some of those deferred wages back this season to take his basic salary to €18m, and in 2023/24 is expected to receive €27.7m.

Upset over campaign for him to leave

De Jong believes that a campaign has been created against him to convince him to leave Barcelona for United, although much of the noise appears to be external. No one from inside Barcelona has told him that the club wants him to leave, and earlier this week president Joan Laporta insisted De Jong is "not for sale".

Negotiations have been behind his back

Despite reports that personal terms have been agreed, Diario Sport's report claims that all the negotiations have been between the two clubs and that De Jong's representatives have yet to speak with United. De Jong is reportedly aware that the talks are being largely driven by Ten Hag, who is determined to take him to Old Trafford, but at present nothing has been agreed between the player and the Premier League club.