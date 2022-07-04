Kalvin Phillips 'can’t wait to get started' at Man City after signing six-year deal

Manchester City on Monday confirmed the signing of England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United on a six-year contract.

The Premier League champions did not disclose any financial details but it has been widely reported in British media that City have paid Leeds an initial £45 million ($54.53 million) for the 26-year-old Phillips.

"City have again proved to the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world," Phillips said in a statement.

"To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of a such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about.

"City are a world-class club with world-class staff and facilities, and it’s a dream come true to have joined.

"Now I can’t wait to get started and to look to try and help the team to go on and achieve more success."

Phillips will strengthen City's midfield following the departure of club stalwart Fernandinho, who left at the end of last season's title-winning campaign to return to his native Brazil with Athletico Paranaense. He is the third new arrival at the Etihad this summer after Norway striker Erling Haaland and German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Asked if this felt like the right move at this stage of his career, Phillips said: “Yeah, definitely. I think over the past few years at Leeds I've done really well.

“Obviously, I got into the England squad as well and done really well there and I’m very appreciative of what I’ve done at Leeds and everyone I’ve been around.

“I just want to test myself on the next step with players who have an unbelievable work ethic and an unbelievable manager as well.

“The quality of the players City have got, the way that they play and the way that they pass the ball around is an unbelievable style of play.

“It’s something I’ve always been attracted to.”

News of Phillips' arrival comes the same day City striker Gabriel Jesus left the club to join Arsenal for a fee of £45 million.

City, who face FA Cup holders Liverpool in the Community Shield on July 30, begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United on August 7.

