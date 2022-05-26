Salah and Mane train with Liverpool ahead of Champions League final - in pictures

Liverpool continued their Champions League final preparations on Wednesday with the future of two of their key attackers still up in the air.

The Premier League club take on Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday looking to seal a third trophy of a season where they fell just short in the domestic title race.

Liverpool have the League Cup and FA Cup safely in the bag, after beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out in both finals at Wembley Stadium, while they finished the league season just one point behind champions Manchester City.

But Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – who have contributed 54 goals between them this season – both declined to give assurances about their long-term futures.

Salah would only commit to being at the club next season while Mane revealed he will only be answering questions about his plans after the final against Real. Both see their contracts at Anfield come to an end in 2023.

Both were on the training pitch on Merseyside on Wednesday, though, when manager Jurgen Klopp was able to give a positive update on midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who limped off with an Achilles tendon injury in the 3-1 final-day win over Wolves.

Klopp said: “The good news overnight was that it was not that bad. He could be able to train tomorrow.”