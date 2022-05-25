Mohamed Salah will be at Liverpool 'next season for sure' but is coy about new deal

Mohamed Salah says that he will still be at Liverpool next season but refused to discuss how his new contract negotiations are progressing.

Salah, joint top scorer in the Premier League this season with Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min after notching 23 goals, is heading into the final year of his current deal and would be available for a free transfer at the end of next season if he does not sign an extension.

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday looking to seal a third trophy this season, having won the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as finishing just one point behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

But, speaking ahead of the game in Paris, Salah remains non-committal on his future at Anfield beyond 2023. “I don't want to talk about the contract. I'm staying next season for sure, let's see after that,” the 29-year-old Egyptian said at Liverpool's pre-match media day on Wednesday.

“In my mind I don't focus about the contract. I don't want to be selfish, it's about the team. It's a really important week for us, I want to see Hendo [Jordan Henderson] having the trophy again in his hands.”

Salah's fellow forward Sadio Mane has also refused to commit his long-term future to the Merseyside club. The 30-year-old Senegal international is also out of contract in 2023 and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

“This question [about my future] I will answer after Champions League,” Mane told Sky Sports. “If I'm staying or not, I'm going to answer after Champions League.”

Salah, meanwhile, is looking forward to the opportunity of dishing out some revenge on Real Madrid, who defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 final.

The attacker's game in Kyiv ended early after landing heavily on the ground, dislocating his left shoulder, following a tussle with Real defender Sergio Ramos.

Salah left the field in tears and watched the remainder of the match on TV in the locker room as Liverpool, deprived of their key attacker, lost the match.

“It was the worst moment in my career,” he said. “I had a good season and playing the Champions League final I had to come off after 30 minutes.

“After the game I knew the result because I was in the hospital, I thought we cannot lose this way. I never felt that feeling before in football.

“It was the first Champions League final for most of us. We were very disappointed. We managed to win it the year after so it was kind of revenge.

“I'm very motivated, motivated through the roof, after what happened last time and Sunday, everyone is motivated for this. We fight for this and everyone is excited.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be fit for the game in France, despite coming off with an Achilles tendon injury in the 3-1 win over Wolves on Sunday.

“I only met him inside, there's a good chance. It's surprisingly good,” Klopp said. “The good news overnight was that it was not that bad. He could be able to train tomorrow.”