Manchester United's season of failure: The 28 games under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United will be delighted to see the end of the 2021-22 season after they visit Crystal Palace on Sunday.

It was another trophyless campaign for the Old Trafford giants, saw the sacking of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, an early exit from the Champions League, knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Middlesbrough, and Premier League thrashings at relegated Watford and Brighton.

To add to United's misery, they have had to watch arch-rivals Manchester City and Liverpool disappear over the horizon in a thrilling battle for the Premier League, and even had fans protesting at their seemingly backwards momentum under the ownership of the Glazer family.

Ralf Rangnick was brought into United on the back of Solskjaer's sacking, but after an initial bounce, he struggled to make any impact on the season.

The 28 games under the German's stewardship prove just what a task new manager Erik ten Hag faces when he takes charge in the summer after leaving Dutch club Ajax.

