Man United v Middlesbrough player ratings: Fernandes 8, Ronaldo 6; Tavernier 8, Balogun 5

Manchester United suffered a shock FA Cup fourth round exit as Championship club Middlesbrough won 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Friday.

Ralf Rangnick's side crashed out after Anthony Elanga blazed his spot-kick over the bar in a nerve-jangling shootout.

Swedish teenager Elanga was the only player from either team to miss in the shootout, leaving the forward holding his head in disbelief as Middlesbrough celebrated their stunning victory.

Jadon Sancho had put United ahead in the first half, but Matt Crooks grabbed a controversial equaliser after the interval to set the stage for Middlesbrough's memorable upset.

Crooks' goal was allowed to stand despite Duncan Watmore controlling the ball with his hand before providing the assist.

Cristiano Ronaldo had missed a first half spot-kick for United, who have now lost seven of their last eight penalty shootouts, including last season's Europa League final against Villarreal.

United are without a major trophy in five years and their hopes of ending that drought are dwindling given their Premier League struggles and a tricky Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Assessing the performances at Old Trafford, Andy Mitten has provided his player ratings for the United squad, while Danny Lewis gives his verdict on Middlesbrough.

