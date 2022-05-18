Manchester United stars enjoy training despite another trophyless season - in pictures

Erik ten Hag has said he will not travel with Dutch champions Ajax for their post-season trip to Curacao and will instead turn his attention to his new role as Manchester United manager.

And after the season United have had, it seems the new boss will have his work cut out.

Ten Hag, who was named United manager last month to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, arrives at Old Trafford having led Ajax to their third consecutive Eredivisie title.

As Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Mata, Jadon Sancho and the other United stars prepared for their final game of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday, they can only clinch a place in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

Ten Hag, however, was already looking ahead. "Yes, there will be a party with the entire [Ajax] staff but that will be it. I will not be joining them in Curacao. I think that's understandable," he said.

"There's a lot of work to be done at United. There's a lot of work at every club. A manager's job is especially focused on the preparations for next season. And there's a lot of work to be done in that regard.

"Regarding the staff, there are several things that need to be organised. Also regarding the team and over the next several days we will be focusing on that intensively."

United, who are sixth in the table, travel to Palace knowing they have already claimed an unwanted record – their lowest points tally in the Premier League era.

United's previous low came in the 2013/14 season, the year after Alex Ferguson left, when they amassed 64 points.

This season United have 58 points from 37 games, and even a win at Palace will leave them short.

