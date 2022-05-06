Kane and Ronaldo on target, Norwich are down: Premier League catch-up - in pictures

Blows were traded throughout last weekend as the title battle and fight for a top-four spot continued to intensify and we head towards the Premier League season's finale.

Liverpool took over at the top for a few hours on Saturday after their tight win at Newcastle United but Manchester City later restored their one-point advantage as they thrashed Leeds United.

On Sunday, it was the top-four tussle headlining the action as Tottenham Hotspur jumped over Arsenal and into the final Champions League spot after their home win against Leicester City. But the Gunners leapfrogged back over their North London rivals later that day after beating West Ham United.

At the bottom, Norwich City were relegated after they lost 2-0 at Aston Villa, while Watford are pretty much doomed after a 2-1 home defeat against relegation rivals Burnley. Everton also secured a vital win in the relegation dogfight by defeating Chelsea in front of a raucous Goodison Park crowd.

