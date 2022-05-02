Everton vs Chelsea player ratings: Pickford 9, Richarlison 7; Rudiger 8, Havertz 4

Brazil forward Richarlison earned Everton a vital 1-0 victory over Chelsea, although the Merseysiders can thank goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for clinching all three points.

After a dull first half where neither side looked likely to score, Everton took the lead one minute after the break when Richarlison dispossessed Cesar Azpilicueta and calmly finished around Edouard Mendy.

It should have been 2-0 soon after but Vitalii Mykolenko could only skew his shot wide after being teed-up by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Then it became the Pickford show. The England goalkeeper saved superbly from Azpilicueta after Mason Mount's shot had hit both posts before rebounding out.

From the resulting corner, Pickford then blocked Antonio Rudiger's shot with his face leaving the dazed stopper needing medical treatment. Pickford also saved from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and substitute Mateo Kovacic.

Manager Frank Lampard saw Everton hold out against his former employers to earn only his fourth win in 13 Premier League games and leaves the Toffees in 18th place, two points behind Leeds United and Burnley with a game in hand on both. Chelsea remain.

