Premier League predictions: advantage Arsenal over Spurs in top-four race

While Manchester City and Liverpool slug it out for the title, the battle for a top-four place below them is also warming up.

Third-place Chelsea should be safe, although Thomas Tuchel's side have been stumbling of late, with Arsenal in fourth now just three points behind.

A place and two points below the Gunners are North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur – with the two teams facing-off at Spurs next Thursday.

Manchester United are three points shy of Antonio Conte's men but have played two games more, and the Red Devils' Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread.

Chelsea are first-up on Saturday when they take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge, at the same time as Brentford's home game with Southampton, Burnley versus Aston Villa at Turf Moor and Crystal Palace against Watford.

Ralf Rangnick's United then travel down to face Brighton on the south coast before the day's fixtures are rounded off by the game of the weekend when Liverpool tackle Spurs at Anfield.

Sunday sees Arsenal's clash with Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium, Leicester versus Everton in the midlands, relegated Norwich City entertain West Ham United and finally Manchester City against Newcastle United rounding off the weekend fixtures.

