Manchester United vs Chelsea player ratings: Rashford 4, Ronaldo 8; James 9, Havertz 4

Cristiano Ronaldo once again came to the rescue of Manchester United, scoring his 17th Premier League goal of the season as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Chelsea on Thursday.

Marcos Alonso had put Chelsea in front on the hour with a first-time volley only for Ronaldo to blast home a leveller following a ball over the defence from Nemanja Matic just two minutes later.

That was the end of the scoring, although Chelsea will be wondering how they did not take all three points after dominating possession at Old Trafford and missing numerous scoring opportunities.

German forward Kai Havertz must shoulder a chunk of the blame after spurning three first-half chances.

Wingback Reece James, who was a constant threat down the right for Chelsea, clipped a post after the break.

"We should have had three points tonight," said Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. "On and off the ball I was happy with how we played. We were very brave without the ball and the performance was excellent but we lacked a bit of determination and maybe a bit of luck inside the box."

For United, the end of the season cannot come quick enough after another lacklustre performance where they were lacking intensity and quality.

Chelsea remain third, eight points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham with five games remaining. United are sixth, five points behind Arsenal in fourth but having played two games more.