Jurgen Klopp reported to have signed Liverpool contract extension

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reported to have signed a contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until at least 2026.

The German and his coaching team were already committed to remaining on Merseyside until 2024 but it is believed they are keen to extend their stay.

The PA news agency said on Thursday that a new deal had been pushed up the agenda after Mike Gordon, president of owners Fenway Sports Group, flew in for the Champions League first leg victory over Villarreal.

But The Athletic are reporting that the contract extension has been signed although there has been no official confirmation from Liverpool.

Klopp has won the Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and League Cup since taking over as manager in 2015.

And this season Liverpool are closing in on an unprecedented Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup quadruple - with the latter trophy already safely in the bag having defeated Chelsea on penalties in February.

in March, Klopp, who guided Liverpool to a sixth European Cup triumph in 2019 and followed that up with a first league title in 30 years the following season, was asked about his contract.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager said at the time: “If I have the energy levels for it. That is important. I love what I do but I’ve said a couple of times there must be something else out there in the world, to be honest, apart from always thinking about properly skilled, good-looking, fantastically nice football players. But I really don’t think about it.

“At the moment I am full of energy but we have to – I have to – make sure that is the case because I don’t want to sit around and be more tired than others and think: ‘Wow, why is everyone bothered about the things out there because I couldn’t care less?’”

Tying him down to a longer stay will be crucial move for the club in terms of attracting more world-class players to the club and persuading those already there to sign new deals.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson have already committed their long-term futures to the club.

While Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – plus midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – are all approaching their final 12 months of their current deals.

Only last week, top scorer Salah gave an interview in which he said “I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all”.