Virgil van Dijk signs new deal at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new deal with Liverpool that will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old Dutch defender, whose previous contract was still to run until 2023, has agreed the extension, joining Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson in committing their long-term futures to the Premier League club this summer.

Van Dijk is currently working his way back to full fitness after picking up a serious knee injury last October that would see him miss the rest of the Premier League season and Euro 2020 in the summer.

Asked how it felt about signing his new deal, Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com: “Amazing. It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency.

“All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud.

“Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club.

The journey continues! ✍🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArACWDJe2M — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) August 13, 2021

“It has been going well; unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.”

Van Dijk could feature in Liverpool's season opener at Norwich on Saturday. “I feel good,” he added. “Friendlies, you get your match fitness up, get into repetitions of doing things again and again.

“I feel like I am ready for the weekend, so we'll see what the manager decides. It is going to be a totally different atmosphere and mindset for me personally as well.”

Results Stage 4 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 04:16:13 2. Gaviria (COL) UAE Team Emirates 3. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe 4. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal General Classification: 1. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 16:46:15 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 3. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 4. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40 5. Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe

Top financial tips for graduates Araminta Robertson, of the Financially Mint blog, shares her financial advice for university leavers: 1. Build digital or technical skills: After graduation, people can find it extremely hard to find jobs. From programming to digital marketing, your early twenties are for building skills. Future employers will want people with tech skills. 2. Side hustle: At 16, I lived in a village and started teaching online, as well as doing work as a virtual assistant and marketer. There are six skills you can use online: translation; teaching; programming; digital marketing; design and writing. If you master two, you’ll always be able to make money. 3. Networking: Knowing how to make connections is extremely useful. Use LinkedIn to find people who have the job you want, connect and ask to meet for coffee. Ask how they did it and if they know anyone who can help you. I secured quite a few clients this way. 4. Pay yourself first: The minute you receive any income, put about 15 per cent aside into a savings account you won’t touch, to go towards your emergency fund or to start investing. I do 20 per cent. It helped me start saving immediately.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

