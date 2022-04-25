Cristiano Ronaldo joins 100-goals club - the Premier League's century boys in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo is used to setting records and being the only member in exclusive clubs of extraordinary goalscoring achievements.

Football's most prolific forward (according to Fifa at least) joined more exalted company on Saturday as he became the latest member of the Premier League's 100 goals club.

Ronaldo's consolation strike in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal came against the backdrop of the tragic death of his newborn son, a testament to his professionalism and dedication to his craft.

It was the Portuguese striker's 16th league goal of a disappointing campaign for United as they struggle to keep pace with their top-four rivals. Defeat at the Emirates Stadium left them in sixth place, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with only four games remaining.

And while Ronaldo's return to United has been criticised for the team's failings by some, few can argue with his goalscoring exploits.

