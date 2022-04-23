Arsenal v Manchester United ratings: Odegaard 8, Saka 8; Fernandes 4, Ronaldo 8

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal but United limp to another defeat

Harry Kettle | 
Andy Mitten
Apr 23, 2022
Arsenal took control of the battle to finish in the Premier League top four with a 3-1 win over Manchester United to all but end the visitors' hopes of Champions League football next season.

Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka struck for Mikel Arteta's side to move them three points clear of Tottenham, who face Brentford later on Saturday.

Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal but Manchester United are beaten again

Sixth-placed United are six points adrift of the top four and could miss out on European football completely next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 22nd goal of the season on his return to the United side after missing Tuesday's 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool due to the death of his newborn son.

However, Ronaldo will regret letting Bruno Fernandes take a second-half penalty with the game finely poised at 2-1 to the Gunners. The Portuguese midfielder hit the outside of the post, and United's hopes were extinguished.

You can see the player ratings from the match in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: April 23, 2022, 2:40 PM
FootballPremier LeagueArsenal FcManchester United
