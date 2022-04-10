Police investigate Cristiano Ronaldo after alleged fan assault at Everton

Police are investigating an incident that saw Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo apparently knocking a mobile phone out of a fan's hand as he left the pitch after the defeat at Everton.

Merseyside police are appealing for witnesses after footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portuguese international smashing a phone out of an Everton supporter's hand and on to the ground as he limped off towards the tunnel following United’s 1-0 loss at Goodison Park.

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm, it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," Merseyside Police said on Sunday.

“We can confirm that we are liaising with Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC following reports of an alleged assault.

“Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."

Ronaldo later issued an apology for his “outburst” via social media and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship”.

He said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.”

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Ronaldo added: “I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Manchester United confirmed they were aware of the matter. A club spokesperson said in a statement: “We are aware of an alleged incident after today’s game at Everton and the club will co-operate with any police inquiries.”

Anthony Gordon’s deflected shot handed Everton a valuable victory in their bid to avoid relegation while at the same time denting United’s hopes of a top-four finish as they fell to seventh and six points behind the four Champions League qualification places.