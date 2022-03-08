Muller, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior: most Champions League assists 2021/22 - in pictures

We take a look at which player has provided the most goals for teammates this season and who leads the way in the all-time list

Gareth Cox
Mar 08, 2022

The Champions League is back in action this week with the first round of last-16 second legs taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Liverpool take on Inter Milan at Anfield, with the English side 2-0 up from the first leg, while Bayern Munich face Red Bull Salzburg in Germany after the two teams drew 1-1 last time out.

Salah, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi: Champions League top scorers 2021/22 - in pictures

Wednesday sees Paris Saint-Germain defend their 1-0 lead against Real Madrid in Spain while Manchester City tackle Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad Stadium having destroyed the Portuguese side 5-0 in the first leg.

In the gallery above, we take a look at who is leading the way in terms of assists in this season's competition and who has provided the most goals for their teammates since definitive records were kept in the 2003/04 season.

Last season, Juan Cuadrado topped the charts with six assists for Juventus, with Joshua Kimmich, Kevin de Bruyne and Angel Di Maria joint second with four – for Bayern Munich, Manchester City and PSG respectively.

Updated: March 08, 2022, 6:08 AM
