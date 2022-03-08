Salah, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi: Champions League top scorers 2021/22 - in pictures

The race to become this season's Champions League top goalscorer continues this week with Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski all in action.

On Tuesday, Salah's Liverpool – 2-0 up from the last-16 first leg – take on Inter Milan at Anfield, while Lewandowski and Bayern Munich face Red Bull Salzburg in Germany after drawing 1-1 last time out.

Wednesday sees Mbappe, Lionel Messi and their Paris Saint-Germain teammates defend their 1-0 first-leg lead against Karim Benzema's Real Madrid in Spain, while Manchester City – 5-0 up from the first game in Portugal – tackle Sporting at the Etihad Stadium.

Last season, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland topped the charts with 10 goals, two ahead of Mbappe, while six players finished with six goals, including Salah and Benzema.

