Salah, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Messi: Champions League top scorers 2021/22 - in pictures

We take a look at which player is leading the goals race for this season - and who tops the charts in the all-time list

Gareth Cox
Mar 08, 2022

The race to become this season's Champions League top goalscorer continues this week with Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski all in action.

READ MORE
Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool not to write-off Inter Milan in Champions League second leg

On Tuesday, Salah's Liverpool – 2-0 up from the last-16 first leg – take on Inter Milan at Anfield, while Lewandowski and Bayern Munich face Red Bull Salzburg in Germany after drawing 1-1 last time out.

Wednesday sees Mbappe, Lionel Messi and their Paris Saint-Germain teammates defend their 1-0 first-leg lead against Karim Benzema's Real Madrid in Spain, while Manchester City – 5-0 up from the first game in Portugal – tackle Sporting at the Etihad Stadium.

Last season, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland topped the charts with 10 goals, two ahead of Mbappe, while six players finished with six goals, including Salah and Benzema.

You can see who is leading the way this season – and who is the all-time Champions League/European Cup leading hotshots – in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: March 08, 2022, 5:51 AM
Champions LeagueReal MadridParis Saint-GermainLiverpool
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Salzburg out to ambush Bayern Munich in Champions League
An image that illustrates this article Muller, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr: most Champions League assists 2021/22Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Salah, Mbappe, Messi: Champions League top scorers 2021/22Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Fifa postpones Ukraine's World Cup qualifier against ScotlandStory gallery icon