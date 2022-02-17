RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich player ratings: Camara 9, Adamu 8; Coman 9, Lewandowski 5

Bayern Munich needed a last-gasp leveller from Kingsley Coman to avoid a surprise defeat as they drew 1-1 at Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Winger Coman had been a constant threat in the second half, tormenting Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen, and drilled home at the back post to earn the Bundesliga side a point their performance had barely deserved.

“It wasn't enough in the first half. Salzburg came up with dangerous counter-attacks. We controlled it better in the second half,” said Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

“The team realised we wanted to win the game. That we can is not in question. We have to bring that on the field in every game. We're not in a flow where everything just happens.”

The Austrians had taken a first-half lead through substitute Chukwubuike Adamu's superb curling finish while highly-rated attacker Karim Adeyemi was a constant menace to Bayern.

Sven Ulreich, in goal for Bayern in place of the injured Manuel Neuer, did well to save an effort from Brenden Aaronson minutes after Adamu's goal as Salzburg deservedly led at the break.

Bayern, though, stepped up a gear in the second half and again dominated possession but now with more attacking threat.

Coman drew a good save from Philipp Kohn in the 73rd minute, and the Salzburg keeper did even better to deny Leroy Sane minutes later.

Benjamin Pavard produced a vital block to deny Adamu a second goal nine minutes from time, and the home fans were to rue to the miss when Coman beat Kohn at the near post to fire in the equaliser from Pavard’s hopeful cross that Thomas Muller helped on.

“In the end, it feels like a defeat. But 1-1 is something to be proud of,” Adeyemi said. “We're ready for the next game.”

