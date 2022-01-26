Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hopes for change of luck as he targets regular start at Liverpool

It was a classic Liverpool goal. For the second consecutive Sunday, a deep cross came in from an overlapping full-back. It was met by the goalscoring winger on the far post, advancing beyond the nominal centre-forward to finish from six yards. The creator of both goals was Andy Robertson. So far, so normal. The different element was that the finisher was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Playing in Mohamed Salah’s position, he scored goals from Salah-esque areas. A diving effort against Brentford was the first headed league goal of his career. His finish against Crystal Palace was, like the majority of Salah’s goals, left-footed.

A question about Liverpool’s January was how they would cope in the absence of Salah and Sadio Mane as each played in the African Cup of Nations. If one answer was provided by the creativity of Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who have six assists in their last three games, perhaps the more unexpected element was Oxlade-Chamberlain’s prowess as Salah’s understudy. A player with one league goal since July 2020 got two in successive games.

It appeared another case of Klopp’s can-do mentality prevailing. Whether with Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi deputising for Salah and Roberto Firmino in 2019 or the rookies Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams anchoring the defence in the run-in last season, his reign is littered with examples of stand-ins standing up to be counted.

Quick as he is, Oxlade-Chamberlain had always seemed more comfortable starting his runs from deep, rather than trying to spring offside traps, and he had rarely excelled in the front three for Liverpool. Until, with Salah and Mane away and Origi injured, it was imperative he did.

But with Salah back by the time the Premier League resumes, Oxlade-Chamberlain may retreat to the margins. Indeed, his form as a forward may have felt bittersweet as Curtis Jones has flourished in the attacking midfield role he must covet. With no Salah-shaped obstacle in his way, the young Liverpudlian may likelier to get a run in the team now.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is spending his winter break in Dubai. He has much to contemplate. Like Salah, his contract expires in 2023. If each could feel his career is at a crossroads, the similarities may end there. Liverpool’s need to get Salah to re-sign is no secret.

Oxlade-Chamberlain can feel as though he will be overtaken by younger rivals, in Jones and Harvey Elliott. The sense is still that he is yet to recapture the heights he touched before suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the 2018 Champions League semi-final against Roma.

He had been dynamic and destructive, scoring in two Anfield wins against Manchester City. He was in the side ahead of Gini Wijnaldum, on course to start the Champions League final. And then he was out for a year and it became ever more apparent Klopp’s big-game formula was to field the most solid trio available in midfield.

Factor in Naby Keita and it can feel as though four players would prefer a role that doesn’t really exist. Oxlade-Chamberlain has only made four league starts against big-six opponents since 2018.

He nevertheless scored eight goals in a bright 2019-20 but, impeded by injury, had a wasted season last year. Klopp was delighted with his displays before Christmas, including the 4-0 demolition of Arsenal.

“It’s pretty much the best Oxlade since I am here,” he said then, drawing a distinction between 2018’s spectacular strikes and an overall performance level. Likeable but luckless, he can seem the great lost Klopp player, even as he has remained at Anfield. But his auxiliary, impressive part as Salah’s substitute raises the issue if he can transform himself into a regular starter on the major occasions.