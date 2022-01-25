Ronaldo, Sterling, Salah: Premier League 2021/22 top scorers and assists - in pictures

The Premier League takes a breather for two weeks as the top-flight hits its winter break.

Manchester City are currently top of the table with 57 points, holding an impressive nine-point advantage over second-placed Liverpool, while Chelsea are a point behind in third. Pep Guardiola's side have played one game more than Liverpool, but one less than Chelsea.

At the other end of table, Burnley are rock bottom with 12 points, two behind Watford and three shy of 18th-placed Newcastle United — albeit with two games in hand on Watford and three on Newcastle.

Last season, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane topped the Premier League scoring charts with 23 goals, one more than Mohamed Salah at Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.

Kane also led the way in assists, supplying 14 goals for teammates, two more than Fernandes and Kevin de Bruyne at Manchester City.

