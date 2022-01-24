Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi shine for Chelsea: Premier League team of the week

Chelsea returned top winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday, securing their fourth win of the 2021/22 season across competitions over Tottenham Hotspur.

The star of the show was a man who could just as easily have been playing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Fortunately, from Chelsea's perspective, Hachim Ziyech's falling out with the Morocco coaching staff before the tournament meant they have been able to call on the talented forward.

Ziyech's superb strike to beat Hugo Lloris was the highlight of an already impressive display. His teammate, Callum Hudson-Odoi, was involved in both Chelsea goals and joins Ziyech in this week's best XI.

Liverpool's contentious win at Crystal Palace owed much to refereeing decisions, but two players who shone for the Reds were goalkeeper Alisson and left-back Andrew Robertson, who supplied crosses for two of Liverpooll's three goals.

