Chelsea v Tottenham player ratings: Ziyech 9, Lukaku 6; Tanganga 5, Kane 6

Chelsea outclassed London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as they secured a 2-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring just after the break with a stunning left-footed finish into the top corner and nearly added another minutes later when Hugo Lloris saved his powerful strike.

The second did arrive after 55 minutes when Thiago Silva got a slight touch on to Mason Mount's excellent free-kick into the box to all but seal the points.

Spurs, though, were furious in the first half when Harry Kane had a goal disallowed for a foul on Silva. The England captain was adjudged to have shoved the veteran Brazilian to the floor before calmly finishing into the bottom corner, although it appeared only the slightest of pushes.

It was Antonio Conte's first league defeat as Tottenham manager at the club where the Italian won the Premier League and FA Cup.

Chelsea remain third in the league, one point behind second-placed Liverpool and 10 behind leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham are seventh in the table but are only two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and have two games in hand on the Red Devils.

