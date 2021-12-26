Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema: Europe's top goalscorers - in pictures

As we head into the second half of the 2020/21 season, the race to be European football's top goalscorer is hotting up with some familiar faces in the running again.

Last season saw Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski claim the Golden Shoe after scoring 41 times in 29 games, breaking Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga campaign, set in 1971/72.

It was the highest in Europe since Cristiano Ronaldo notched 48 goals for Real Madrid in 2014/15 and Lewandowski finished an impressive 11 clear of second placed Lionel Messi, in what was the Argentine's final campaign at Barcelona before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi's old sparring partner Ronaldo was third with 29 goals in Serie A with Juventus before he left for a return to the Premier League and Manchester United.

