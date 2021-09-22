Robert Lewandowski wins Golden Shoe: Europe's top scorers of 2020/21 - in pictures

Bayern Munich striker insists there is more to come after his record-breaking Bundesliga season

Gareth Cox
Sep 22, 2021

Prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was presented with the Golden Shoe award on Tuesday for being European football's top goalscorer in 2020/21.

The Polish attacker scored 41 times in 29 games for Bayern last season, breaking the great Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga campaign, set in 1971/72.

Lewandowski's tally is the highest in Europe since Cristiano Ronaldo notched 48 goals for Real Madrid in 2014/15.

Robert Lewandowski sets Bundesliga record with goal in rout of Bochum

The 33-year-old forward insisted that there were still plenty more goals to come. “I'm still here, and I will be here for a long time.” said Lewandowski at the ceremony held at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

“Age is just a number, I feel very good, my form indicators have never been so good.

“I know that with my body I can still play for years at the highest level. I hope to become even better.

“I don't need to go and prove myself in another league. With the Champions League, I can measure myself against the best. I am 100 per cent focused on Bayern and I don't think about anything else.”

Lewandowski is only the second Bundesliga player to win the award after Muller, who won in 1970 and 1972.

Lionel Messi has won the award a record six times while Ronaldo has taken it on four occasions. Last season, the pair scored 30 and 29 goals for Barcelona and Juventus, respectively.

Updated: September 22nd 2021, 5:24 AM
Robert LewandowskiBayern MunichLionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo
