Robert Lewandowski wins Golden Shoe: Europe's top scorers of 2020/21 - in pictures

Prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was presented with the Golden Shoe award on Tuesday for being European football's top goalscorer in 2020/21.

The Polish attacker scored 41 times in 29 games for Bayern last season, breaking the great Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga campaign, set in 1971/72.

Lewandowski's tally is the highest in Europe since Cristiano Ronaldo notched 48 goals for Real Madrid in 2014/15.

The 33-year-old forward insisted that there were still plenty more goals to come. “I'm still here, and I will be here for a long time.” said Lewandowski at the ceremony held at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

“Age is just a number, I feel very good, my form indicators have never been so good.

“I know that with my body I can still play for years at the highest level. I hope to become even better.

“I don't need to go and prove myself in another league. With the Champions League, I can measure myself against the best. I am 100 per cent focused on Bayern and I don't think about anything else.”

Lewandowski is only the second Bundesliga player to win the award after Muller, who won in 1970 and 1972.

Lionel Messi has won the award a record six times while Ronaldo has taken it on four occasions. Last season, the pair scored 30 and 29 goals for Barcelona and Juventus, respectively.