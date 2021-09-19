Robert Lewandowski sets Bundesliga record with goal in rout of Bochum - in pictures

Bayern Munich routed promoted VfL Bochum 7-0 Saturday with Robert Lewandowski on target for a record 13th straight home match.

The Bavarians, who lead the Bundesliga with 13 points from five games a point ahead of Wolfsburg who play on Sunday, killed off the game with four first-half goals to inflict Bochum's heaviest defeat ever in the Bundesliga.

"I am very satisfied with both the result and our attitude," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"We had some problems in the opening minutes and Bochum had a couple of situations. But we recovered really well. We had good structure, made good attacking moves and created many chances."

Nagelsmann, in his first season at Bayern, is looking to extend their record title run to 10 consecutive league crowns.

Bayern opened their account with their first shot on goal when Leroy Sane curled a free kick over the wall in the 17th minute.

He then set up Joshua Kimmich for their second goal 10 minutes later with the midfielder latching onto Sane's clever cross into the box before turning on the spot and firing in.

Bayern, who beat Barcelona 3-0 in Spain earlier this week in their Champions League group stage opener, made it 3-0 in the 33rd with Serge Gnabry charging through to score.

Bochum's first-half misery was complete when Vasillis Lampropoulos scored an own goal as he attempted to pass the ball in front of Bayern striker Lewandowski.

The Pole did get on the scoresheet just past the hour, tapping in from close range and becoming the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games.

Lewandowski, who set a Bundesliga record with 41 league goals last season, has already scored seven times in Bayern's first five league games so far this term.

With the home fans conducting Mexican waves in the stands, Bayern kept up the pressure, adding a sixth through Kimmich in the 65th before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting drilled in number seven in the 79th to complete Bochum's misery.

Wolfsburg host Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday when Borussia Dortmund, in fourth on nine points, welcome Union Berlin.

