Teen spirit not enough for Barcelona in bleak Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

Barcelona's Gerard Pique looks dejected after Thomas Muller scored for Bayern Munich to make it 3-0 in the Champions League group-stage game at Camp Nou, on Tuesday, September 15. Getty

One thing that can be said of Barcelona’s dispiriting start to their Champions League campaign is that at least their form is consistent. They lost Tuesday’s group stage opener 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich. The last three visitors to Camp Nou, in European competition, have all left with three-goal winning margins.

The last two were Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. The previous encounter with Bayern, meanwhile, was the epoch-defining 8-2 quarter-final loss of August 2020. If you wanted to be kind to Barcelona, you might suggest things are looking up.

“It is what it is,” said Gerard Pique, the player with the longest perspective on how far his club have fallen since the glory years, the three Champions League triumphs between 2009 and 2015. The phrase was later echoed by manager Ronald Koeman, whose points of comparison stretch back further, to when he scored the winning goal for Barcelona in a European Cup final, 30 seasons ago.

Patrolling the same touchline as Koeman on a warm, humid night in Catalonia was a manager 24 years his junior, 34-year-old Julian Nagelsmann, who pronounced himself delighted with “a victory that will stay in the memory”.

It was Nagelsmann’s first win in Europe as Bayern’s manager, but much about it was routine. There were goals from Bayern’s experienced strikers, Robert Lewandowski, who registered two opportunist second-half strikes, and Thomas Muller, whose first-half long-ranger was helped in by a deflection off Eric Garcia.

But the lingering impressions of a night when a crowd returned to a European fixture at Camp Nou for the first time in 18 months were of the youth of so many who took part.

Nagelsmann, headhunted by Bayern from RB Leipzig, has been rising for so long that it is possible to sometimes forget how startlingly quickly he has come into one of the biggest jobs in the sport. The Bayern manager is the same age as Lionel Messi, younger than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bayern manager made one very bold show of faith in youth, selecting Jamal Musiala in the starting line-up. Musiala is 18, made his first Bundesliga start for Bayern less than 12 months ago. By half-time of his first adventure in the broad spaces of Camp Nou, he had slipped away from Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets with an impudent turn and caused Pique to extend a long leg to block an effort at goal created by a burst of acceleration from the teenager.

It was a Musiala volley, thumping off the post, that invited Lewandowski, first to the rebound, to point the outcome firmly in Bayern's favour early in the second period.

Musiala was certainly the game's leading teen, ahead of several others. Pedri, 18, and part of both the senior Spain side who reached the semi-final at Euro 2020 and the country's Olympic finalists last month, started for Barcelona. By the end of the night Koeman had introduced Gavi, 17, into midfield, Yusuf Demir, 18 into Barcelona's attack and given a senior debut, coming on at left-back, to Alejandro Balde, 17.

After the various substitutions, the average age of the Barcelona side had dropped from over 27 to less than 23-and-a-half, both a strong endorsement of Koeman's stated policy of pushing through young talent, and a necessary strategy given the club’s difficult transition.

When Barcelona lost by that six-goal margin to Bayern 13 months ago, they had Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Greizmann up front, and Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal among their midfield options; all are now elsewhere, most departed because the club's debts have climbed so high that the salaries being paid to the veterans were unsustainable.

The crowd at Camp Nou enjoyed Gavi's gumption against Bayern, and appreciated a spirited run from Balde. They applauded the rugged approach of the 22-year-old defender Ronald Araujo.

But the scoreline did not lie. Koeman was watching boys against men for the last half-hour. “There's a big difference between our youngsters and the players Bayern have,” said Koeman. “In two or three years, those youngsters will be much stronger, and I cannot complain about their attitude. They have shown they have a real future. But right now, there's a gap between us and Bayern. They are candidates to win the Champions League.”

Barcelona, in their current guise, are not. They have ground to recover in a group that also includes Benfica and Dynamo Kiev, though the prospect of reinforcements - such as new signing Sergio Aguero, another teenager in Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele - being available in the coming weeks is some solace.

In numbers Number of Chinese tourists coming to UAE in 2017 was... 1.3m Alibaba’s new ‘Tech Town’ in Dubai is worth... $600m China’s investment in the MIddle East in 2016 was... $29.5bn The world’s most valuable start-up in 2018, TikTok, is valued at... $75bn Boost to the UAE economy of 5G connectivity will be... $269bn

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Secret Nation: The Hidden Armenians of Turkey

Avedis Hadjian, (IB Tauris)



So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

How to vote in the UAE 1) Download your ballot https://www.fvap.gov/ 2) Take it to the US Embassy 3) Deadline is October 15 4) The embassy will ensure all ballots reach the US in time for the November 3 poll

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

