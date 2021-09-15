Koeman 'can't fault the effort of the players' as Bayern outplay Barcelona

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his first of a brace in the Champions League match against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday. EPA

Bayern Munich gave Barcelona a brutal demonstration of how far they have fallen by strolling to a 3-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in a rout at Camp Nou.

Without Lionel Messi for a first European campaign since 2003, Barca were outplayed by Bayern, who might have scored more but in the end settled for three thanks to Thomas Mueller's deflected opener and Lewandowski's double.

When Lewandowski made it two before the hour, the possibility of another humiliation in the mould of last year's 8-2 defeat by the same opponents in Lisbon felt very real.

Instead, Bayern delivered perhaps an even louder message about the gulf in class by easing off in the latter stages, as Barca's fans expressed their anger, dismay and finally a sense of resignation.

"It is what it is," said Barca's Gerard Pique. "We are what we are, that's the reality."

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said: "We could have been better."

Barcelona failed to muster a single shot on target, made fewer passes and have now conceded 10 goals in their past three European home matches.

Sergi Roberto was on the end of the loudest whistles from the home supporters and it was impossible not to wonder if the criticism came in part from disappointment at his lack of progress down the right flank, where Messi once created so much.

"They hurt me a lot because I know him, he's a spectacular person," Pique said. "And people need to remember he's not a winger."

Manager Ronald Koeman's own position has come under scrutiny in recent weeks and his 5-3-2 formation, which defies Barcelona's attacking traditions, will not have strengthened his hand.

Yet the bottom line was the lack of quality in the Barcelona line-up after their turbulent summer of sales, which was inferior to Bayern's in every department.

"We obviously wanted to compete better but it's what we have," said Koeman. "I can't fault the effort of the players."

Mueller has seven goals in six appearances now against the Catalans while Lewandowski has scored in 18 consecutive matches.

Nagelsmann's strong start in charge continues with a sixth consecutive victory, but Bayern will face tougher Champions League opposition than this, perhaps even in Group E, where Benfica and Dynamo Kiev began with a draw.

In true underdog fashion, Barca flew into Bayern early on, eager to impress themselves physically on an opponent they perhaps knew would be technically superior.

The crowd were in on it too, cheering as Luuk de Jong outmuscled Alphonso Davies and Roberto held off Dayot Upamecano.

There was then a hint of a chance when Memphis Depay slid De Jong but he lacked the speed to capitalise and Benjamin Pavard cleared.

The early enthusiasm could only sustain Barcelona so long and as the game settled, gradually Bayern took control.

Leroy Sane volleyed at Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Gerard Pique had to make a last-ditch challenge to stop Mueller.

But Bayern's authority was set, even if their opening goal owed a lot to fortune, Mueller unleashing from 30 mteres and the ball diverting off the back of Eric Garcia, wrong-footing Ter Stegen and creeping inside the post.

Barca wilted before half-time, the atmosphere turning sour as passes went astray and attacks broke down.

A renewed push after half-time saw Sergio Busquets drive wide but Bayern came again.

Sane hit the right foot of Ter Stegen from eight metres and then Lewandowski made it two, studding the ball into an open goal after the Barca keeper committed to Jamal Musiala's shot that cannoned off the post.

Under threat of another thrashing, Koeman took off Roberto and Busquets, to a chorus of whistles from the home fans. The 18-year-old Yusuf Demir and a 17-year-old Gavi came on.

Yet Bayern spared Barca a humiliation, waltzing through for one more late on as Lewandowski danced through a sprawl of bodies and fired with five minutes left.

For Barca, three felt like a relief.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Company profile Name: Fruitful Day Founders: Marie-Christine Luijckx, Lyla Dalal AlRawi, Lindsey Fournie Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2015 Number of employees: 30 Sector: F&B Funding so far: Dh3 million Future funding plans: None at present Future markets: Saudi Arabia, potentially Kuwait and other GCC countries

The specs: 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Price, base / as tested Dh207,846 / Dh220,000 Engine 6.2L V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 420hp @ 5,600rpm Torque 624Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined 13.5L / 100km

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 630bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh810,000

