Raheem Sterling joins 100-goals club. Here's the Premier League's century boys in pictures

Raheem Sterling joined the elite list of players to reach 100 Premier League goals by scoring the only goal in Manchester City's 1-0 win over 10-man Wolves on Saturday.

Sterling, 27, stepped up to convert from the penalty spot on 66 minutes after Bernardo Silva's cross hit Joao Moutinho's elevated arm in the area.

It was the England forward's 100th league goal on his 304th appearance.

"It's a lovely achievement," Sterling said when asked about reaching 100 Premier League goals. "There are some fantastic players in that list. I’m really honoured to be in it now."

Sterling becomes the 32nd player to join the century club and the third of 2021 after Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Sterling scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool on October 20, 2012 in a 1-0 win against Reading. He would go on to score 18 goals in 95 league appearances for the Reds before sealing a £49 million move to Manchester City in July 2015.

Since then Sterling has been integral to City's emergence as one of the best teams in Europe, helping them win four Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and four League Cups as well as reach the 2021 Champions League final.