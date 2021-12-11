Raheem Sterling reaches century to help Man City stay top of Premier League

Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal to help Manchester City beat 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday and ensure the champions stay top of the standings.

City dominated the game in terms of possession and chances but needed a 66th-minute penalty from Sterling - after Bernardo Silva's cross hit Joao Moutinho's elevated arm in the area - to claim the three points. It was the England forward's 100th league goal on his 304th appearance.

Wolves handed City an enormous advantage moments before half-time when Mexican striker Raul Jimenez was sent off after two bookings moment apart. Jimenez was shown yellow for a reckless foul on City midfielder Rodri before receiving a second when he stopped the subsequent free-kick from being taken.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Wolves stayed disciplined and organised until City got their penalty midway through the second half.

City now lead second-placed Liverpool by four points, with Chelsea in third another point further back.

Liverpool and Chelsea will aim to reduce the gap to one and two points when they take on Aston Villa and Leeds respectively later on Saturday.

