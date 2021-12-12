Manchester City v Wolves ratings: Sterling 7, Grealish 6; Traore 5, Jimenez 3

City stay top of the Premier League after narrow victory against 10-man Wolves

Emma James
Dec 12, 2021

Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League goal as leaders Manchester City claimed a hard-fought win over 10-man Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

The England forward struck from a controversial penalty after 66 minutes to settle an ill-tempered contest that swung in the champions’ favour after Raul Jimenez was sent off for two quickfire bookings late in the first half.

Jimenez was given a first yellow card for fouling Rodri and then, by blocking the resulting free-kick at close range, he gave referee Jon Moss no option but to dismiss him.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: December 12th 2021, 4:13 AM
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityWolves
