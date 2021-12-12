Liverpool v Aston Villa player ratings: Salah 8, Mane 7; Mings 7, Luiz 5

Steven Gerrard’s Anfield homecoming ended in disappointment and a 1-0 defeat at the boot of Mohamed Salah as Aston Villa’s resilient display could not eke out a point against Liverpool.

The former Reds captain was back at his boyhood club in a professional capacity for the first time since leaving in 2015 and while the locals were pleased to see him again, they were happier he left empty-handed.

READ MORE Raheem Sterling reaches century to help Man City stay top of Premier League

Liverpool had their chances but it was not until Tyrone Mings pulled down Salah in the 67th minute that their resistance was broken by the Egyptian’s 15th consecutive successful penalty – his 21st of the season.

That ensured they kept pace a point behind leaders Manchester City and a point ahead of Chelsea in the three-way title race.

It was always going to be an uphill task for Gerrard despite three wins in four matches and a narrow defeat to Manchester City since taking over as he just does not have the quality of his opponents at his disposal.

Player ratings for the game can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.