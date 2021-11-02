James sends Chelsea clear as Cavani inspires Man United: Premier League team of the week

In terms of this season's Premier League title race, it was a weekend to savour for Chelsea.

For the first time since November 2017, the division's top three teams all kicked off at the traditional Saturday 3pm time slot but only Thomas Tuchel's European champions were able to claim maximum points. The Blues had to be patient but ultimately turned their domination into a comfortable 3-0 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park as the Magpies' wait for a first win under their new owners continues.

READ MORE Patrick Vieira's pivotal role at Man City remembered after victorious return to Etihad

Liverpool looked poised to keep pace with Chelsea after taking a 2-0 lead over Brighton at Anfield but Graham Potter's side fought back superbly to earn a 2-2 draw. At the same time, defending champions Manchester City fell to a shock 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Etihad in a match that saw Aymeric Laporte get sent off.

As a result of those three outcomes, Chelsea have moved three points clear of second-placed Liverpool and extended their lead over City, still in third, to five.

In Saturday's early game, Arsenal continued their climb up the table with a fine 2-0 win at Leicester City, which will be best remembered for Aaron Ramsdale's sensational save from James Maddison's free-kick.

The Gunners are up to sixth in the standings, level on points with Manchester United, who bounced back from last weekend's horror show against Liverpool with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham in Saturday's late kick-off. That defeat proved to be the final nail in Nuno Espirito Santo's coffin and the Portuguese manager was duly sacked on Monday after just 17 games in charge.

Also on Saturday, Burnley earned a vital three points with a 3-1 victory over promoted Brentford at Turf Moor and Southampton collected their second win of the season by edging Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

Sunday began with another defeat for bottom side Norwich City as Leeds United battled to a 2-1 win at Carrow Road, before West Ham maintained their strong to the season with a 4-1 thrashing of 10-man Aston Villa.

On Monday night, Everton fell to a third successive defeat as in-form Wolves moved up to seventh with a 2-1 victory at Molineux.

Picking out the best performers from the latest round of fixtures, Richard Jolly has selected his Premier League team of the week in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device simply swipe.