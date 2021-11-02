Wolves v Everton player ratings: Kilman 7, Jimenez 8; Pickford 8, Richarlison 6

Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their fine recent form as they defeated Everton 2-1 at Molineux on Monday night.

Rafa Benitez's side were woeful in the first half and deservedly found themselves two down, although they produced a much-improved performance after the break.

Wolves defender Maximilian Kilman opened the scoring after 28 minutes with a powerful header for his first goal for the club.

It was a goal that had been coming though, as England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had already produced two fine saves to deny Ruben Neves and the lively Barcelona loan man Trincao.

And it was soon 2-0 when Ben Godfrey's dreadful back-pass found the feet of the excellent Raul Jimenez who calmly chipped the ball over Pickford.

A half-time switch saw Benitez bring on Fabian Delph to sit in front of the back four and Everton instantly looked a different team.

They pulled one goal back when Alex Iwobi blasted home a first-time finish midway through the second half, while substitute Anthony Gordon almost grabbed his side a point four minutes from time only for Jose Sa to save well.

Wolves, though, have won four out of their last five games and are up to seventh in the table, four points off a Champions League spot.

“It feels really good to be back on the scoresheet at home,” said Mexican striker Jimenez. “We had a really good first half, we suffered more in the second half but sometimes this happens.”

Everton, meanwhile, are heading in the other direction after three defeats in a row and sit 10th with a tough run of fixtures coming up.

“When you lose games you have to be disappointed,” said manager Benitez. “We didn't do well in the first half but second half much better. It is something we have to change and hopefully better for the next game.”

