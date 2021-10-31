Norwich v Leeds ratings: Rashica 7, Pukki 6; Raphinha 8, James 7

Leeds United registered a 2-1 win away at Norwich City, thanks to second-half goals from Raphinha and Rodrigo Moreno, on Sunday.

The result kept Leeds out of the relegation zone and the home side stuck at the bottom of the table after 10 matches.

The match came into life after the break, with Raphinha firing Leeds ahead in the 56th minute as he cut inside two defenders and drove in a low shot.

Norwich levelled two minutes later when defender Andrew Omobamidele, 19, rose above his markers to beat Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier with a header. The home side's joy was short-lived, however, as Rodrigo's swerving low shot squeezed in under home keeper Tim Krul.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was relieved with the result - it was just their second Premier League victory of the season.

"A very important win given our position in the table, due to the results we have been obtaining that are not positive," Bielsa told Sky Sports.

"The job of a coach has some very difficult things you have to live with. Especially with Norwich's manager, he has shown a big spiritual fortitude and I hope he can come back from this situation."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.