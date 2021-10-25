See Mohamed Salah's season goals as he breaks Liverpool's 10 game scoring record

Mohamed Salah continued to write his name in the record books as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Salah netted a stunning hat-trick, becoming the first player in the club’s history to score in 10 successive matches.

It was Liverpool's biggest ever win at Old Trafford and their largest success against their old foes at any venue since 1925.

"I think it is great to win 5-0 here, we knew before the game it would be tough if we did not play our game," Salah said.

"We knew they will come and try to give everything so we had to give 100 per cent.

"As long as the team keep winning I am happy and to give my best to the team to win."

Salah is the first away player to score a treble at Old Trafford since Brazil legend Ronaldo in 2003.

He also became the highest scoring African player in the history of the Premier League with 107 goals, three more than Didier Drogba.

The 29-year-old has now scored in 15 times in all competitions, while Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 games.

"We know what it takes to win the Premier League, we did it two years ago. A big win here but still only three points," Salah said.

"We try to win each game and try to win the title. We need to play to win everything. From our heads from pre-season, we need to win the Premier League and hopefully we go for that."

The Egyptian has 15 goals for the season in 12 appearances. He has only one failed to get on the scoresheet - in the 2-0 win against Burnley on August 21.

Salah's games and goals in 2021-22

1. Premier League, August 14, Norwich 0-3 Liverpool, 1 goal

2. Premier League, August 21, Liverpool 2-0 Burnley, 0 goal

3. Premier League, August 28, Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea, 1 goal

4. Premier League, September 12, Leeds 0-3 Liverpool, 1 goal

5. Champions League, September 15, Liverpool 3-2 Milan, 1 goal

6. Premier League, September 18, Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace, 1 goal

7. Premier League, September 25, Brentford 3-3 Liverpool, 1 goal

8. Champions League, September 28, Porto 1-5 Liverpool, 2 goals

9. Premier League, October 3, Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City, 1 goal

10. Premier League, October 16, Watford 0-5 Liverpool, 1 goal

11. Champions League, October 19, Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool, 2 goals

12. Premier League, October 24, Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool, 3 goals

