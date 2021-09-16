Klopp: Liverpool 'lost the plot' before thrilling comeback win over AC Milan

Christian Benteke scores the first goal for Liverpool in their Champions League match against AC Milan at Anfield on Wednesday. Reuters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side "lost the plot" in a thrilling Champions League opener against AC Milan, but he was happy with the 3-2 victory.

The hosts looked like they would cruise to victory when they were awarded a 14th-minute penalty that would have added to Trent Alexander-Arnold's shot that deflected in off Fikayo Tomori.

But Mohamed Salah missed from the spot for the first time in 18 attempts, dating back to Huddersfield in October 2017, and Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored within two minutes of each other just before half-time.

Another comeback, although not as significant or as difficult as their 2005 Champions League final achievement from 3-0 down, against the Serie A side was required.

Salah provided the momentum with his 72nd goal in his 100th Anfield appearance. and Jordan Henderson's first goal in the competition for seven years clinched victory.

Asked if the game was everything he had hoped for, with a full crowd back in to see a European fixture for the first time since March 2020, Klopp said: "Nearly 100 per cent because it was a brilliant game.

"Very exciting and very entertaining, with 10 to 15 minutes where we lost a little bit of the plot or whatever and were not compact any more.

"We got carried away with our own football and complicated matters. They scored two goals and then we played again good football and scored two wonderful goals."

This was the first time outside of the two finals in 2005 and 2007 that the clubs had met.

While Rafael Benitez had to make significant changes in the dressing room of Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium more than 16 years ago, Klopp was satisfied with the way the game was going as he walked down the tunnel at the break.

"I wasn't angry at all. I cannot celebrate 30 minutes and then for 15 minutes be angry or whatever," he said.

"We saw the last five minutes [of the first half] coming so we tried to get the message across but we couldn't because of the outstanding atmosphere in the stadium.

"We lost the ball in the wrong moment. We started getting a bit complicated. If we are not organised then they just pass the ball through the gap.

"I was waiting for half-time and we could sort it and we didn't have that problem any more."

Milan coach Stefano Pioli was disappointed not to have got more from the game but admits his side, playing in the competition for the first time in seven years, were not up to the level of the 2019 champions.

"We played a really tough opponent and we put in a huge effort right to the end," Pioli said.

"It is pretty indicative of the level we have achieved so far. Liverpool are at a high level but we are not quite there yet.

"We were very good after the first 25 minutes. When we found ourselves having a tough time, we went into the lead and were a couple of inches away from going 3-1 up, and that might have taken things away from Liverpool.

"It is a shame we got caught out with that set piece towards the end."

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

8 UAE companies helping families reduce their carbon footprint Greenheart Organic Farms This Dubai company was one of the country’s first organic farms, set up in 2012, and it now delivers a wide array of fruits and vegetables grown regionally or in the UAE, as well as other grocery items, to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi doorsteps. www.greenheartuae.com Modibodi Founded in Australia, Modibodi is now in the UAE with waste-free, reusable underwear that eliminates the litter created by a woman’s monthly cycle, which adds up to approximately 136kgs of sanitary waste over a lifetime. www.modibodi.ae The Good Karma Co From brushes made of plant fibres to eco-friendly storage solutions, this company has planet-friendly alternatives to almost everything we need, including tin foil and toothbrushes. www.instagram.com/thegoodkarmaco Re:told One Dubai boutique, Re:told, is taking second-hand garments and selling them on at a fraction of the price, helping to cut back on the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothes thrown into landfills each year. www.shopretold.com Lush Lush provides products such as shampoo and conditioner as package-free bars with reusable tins to store. www.mena.lush.com Bubble Bro Offering filtered, still and sparkling water on tap, Bubble Bro is attempting to ensure we don’t produce plastic or glass waste. Founded in 2017 by Adel Abu-Aysha, the company is on track to exceeding its target of saving one million bottles by the end of the year. www.bubble-bro.com Coethical This company offers refillable, eco-friendly home cleaning and hygiene products that are all biodegradable, free of chemicals and certifiably not tested on animals. www.instagram.com/coethical Eggs & Soldiers This bricks-and-mortar shop and e-store, founded by a Dubai mum-of-four, is the place to go for all manner of family products – from reusable cloth diapers to organic skincare and sustainable toys. www.eggsnsoldiers.com

