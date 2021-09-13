Leeds v Liverpool player ratings: Bamford 6, Struijk 3; Salah 8, Mane 7

LEEDS PLAYER RATINGS: Illan Meslier - 5. The Frenchman was frequently left exposed by his defence. He tried manfully to keep Liverpool out but was overwhelmed. Getty

Liverpool extended their unbeaten start to the season with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Leeds. But the match was overshadowed by a serious ankle injury to midfielder Harvey Elliott.

Mohamed Salah started things off by scoring his 100th Premier League goal. The Egyptian star converted a cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold to become the 30th player to reach the milestone.

Fabinho scored the second in the 50th minute and Sadio Mane added a third in stoppage time.

It was a bittersweet night for Liverpool as Elliott’s injury - sustained on the left ankle following a tackle by Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk - revived memories of a serious knee injury by Virgil van Dijk that kept the defender out for most of last season.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

