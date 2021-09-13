Leeds v Liverpool player ratings: Bamford 6, Struijk 3; Salah 8, Mane 7

Liverpool extended their unbeaten start to the season with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Leeds. But the match was overshadowed by a serious ankle injury to midfielder Harvey Elliott.
Mohamed Salah started things off by scoring his 100th Premier League goal. The Egyptian star converted a cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold to become the 30th player to reach the milestone.
Fabinho scored the second in the 50th minute and Sadio Mane added a third in stoppage time.
It was a bittersweet night for Liverpool as Elliott’s injury - sustained on the left ankle following a tackle by Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk - revived memories of a serious knee injury by Virgil van Dijk that kept the defender out for most of last season.
Kelsey Warner: Does it actually matter who builds 5G?
Mustafa Alrawi: China has taken the lead over the West
Alkesh Sharma: Impact of uprooting Huawei from UK's 5G plans
The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000
Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000
Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000
Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000
Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent
Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870
Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder
Transmission Seven-speed PDK
Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm
Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm
Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km
Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan: Africa must be protected against an economic 'long Covid'
Sholto Byrnes: Quad pact on vaccines could inject needless geopolitical tensions
Damien McElroy: Echoes from the Napoleonic Wars can be heard in EU's vaccine export row
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
