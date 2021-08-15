Norwich v Liverpool player ratings: Gilmour 5, Rupp 4; Salah 9, Van Dijk 7

NORWICH CITY RATINGS: Tim Krul - 4: The Dutchman was quick off his line early on to foil Jota but should have done much better for the opening goal. (Rui Vieira/AP)

Liverpool cruised into the new Premier League season as goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned them a 3-0 victory at promoted Norwich City.

With star defender Virgil van Dijk back after nine months out with a serious knee injury, Liverpool enjoyed a relatively trouble-free night at Carrow Road.

"It was a tough game for many reasons and 3-0 sounds comfortable," said Van Dijk, who signed a new contract with the Anfield club this week.

"It's about getting into normal habits, shouting at your teammates, repetition. I've made great steps in pre-season and this was another big step today."

