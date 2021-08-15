Chelsea v Crystal Palace player ratings: Chalobah 9, Rudiger 8; Mateta 3, Zaha 6

CHELSEA RATINGS: Edouard Mendy: 7 - Had little to do as Chelsea dominated possession. Good distribution and comfortable when called upon. (James Williamson - AMA/Getty)

Chelsea began the new Premier League season with a clinical 3-0 win against an insipid Crystal Palace to make a strong statement as the Champions League winners.

Marcos Alonso put Chelsea ahead in the 27th minute before American forward Christian Pulisic doubled the lead five minutes before half-time.

Chelsea's defender Trevoh Chalobah enjoyed a dream Premier League debut in the second half when he scored his first goal for the club he joined as an eight-year-old.

“It is a dream for a boy like me being here and to play for my home club is unreal,” said Chalobah after the win.

“As I was getting closer to the goal I though I might as well shoot and just went for it. I didn't know the ball went in, I did not know what to do. I was over the moon.”

The win came three days after Chelsea won the Super Cup by defeating Villarreal in a penalty shoot-out.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

'Joker' Directed by: Todd Phillips Starring: Joaquin Phoenix Rating: Five out of five stars

RESULTS 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m

Winner: Lady Parma, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer).

2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,200m

Winner: Tabernas, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash.

2.45pm: Handicap Dh95,000 1,200m

Winner: Night Castle, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar.

3.15pm: Handicap Dh120,000 1,400m

Winner: Mystique Moon, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson.

3.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Mutawakked, Szczepan Mazur, Musabah Al Muhairi.

4.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m

Winner: Tafaakhor, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m

Winner: Cranesbill, Fabrice Veron, Erwan Charpy.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Scoreline Liverpool 3

Mane (7'), Salah (69'), Firmino (90') Bournemouth 0

