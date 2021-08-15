Chelsea v Crystal Palace player ratings: Chalobah 9, Rudiger 8; Mateta 3, Zaha 6

European champions begin new season with comfortable 3-0 win

Mark Souster
Aug 15, 2021

Chelsea began the new Premier League season with a clinical 3-0 win against an insipid Crystal Palace to make a strong statement as the Champions League winners.

Marcos Alonso put Chelsea ahead in the 27th minute before American forward Christian Pulisic doubled the lead five minutes before half-time.

Chelsea's defender Trevoh Chalobah enjoyed a dream Premier League debut in the second half when he scored his first goal for the club he joined as an eight-year-old.

“It is a dream for a boy like me being here and to play for my home club is unreal,” said Chalobah after the win.

“As I was getting closer to the goal I though I might as well shoot and just went for it. I didn't know the ball went in, I did not know what to do. I was over the moon.”

The win came three days after Chelsea won the Super Cup by defeating Villarreal in a penalty shoot-out.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above.

