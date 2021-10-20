Salah breaks Liverpool record as he scores for ninth game in succession - in pictures

Mohamed Salah continued to write his name in the record books as Liverpool recovered from losing a two-goal lead to beat 10-man Atletico Madrid 3-2 on a wild Champions League night in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Salah became the first player in the club’s history to score in nine successive matches with the first and last goals of an absorbing contest.

In between, a superb Naby Keita volley had given the visitors an early 2-0 lead only for Antoine Griezmann to strike twice before being sent off with 38 minutes remaining.

When the dust finally settled Liverpool had nine points from their first three matches and a five-point lead at the top of Group B with the chance to secure qualification at Anfield in a fortnight’s time against the Spaniards.

Salah took his tally in the competition for the club to 31 goals, surpassing the record of former captain Steven Gerrard, who had bagged 30.

It is the latest in a remarkable run of form for the Egyptian, who now has 12 goals for the season in 11 appearances. He has only one failed to get on the scoresheet - in the 2-0 win against Burnley on August 21.

Salah's last nine games

1. Premier League, August 28, Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea, 1 goal

2. Premier League, September 12, Leeds 0-3 Liverpool, 1 goal

3. Champions League, September 15, Liverpool 3-2 Milan, 1 goal

4. Premier League, September 18, Liverpool 3-0 Crystal palace, 1 goal

5. Premier League, September 25, Brentford 3-3 Liverpool, 1 goal

6. Champions League, September 28, Porto 1-5 Liverpool, 2 goals

7. Premier League, October 3, Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City, 1 goal

8. Premier League, October 16, Watford 0-5 Liverpool, 1 goal

9. Champions League, October 19, Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool, 2 goals

