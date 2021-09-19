Burnley v Arsenal player ratings: Tarkowski 7, McNeil 5; Odegaard 8, Aubameyang 5

BURNLEY RATINGS: Nick Pope – 6: Down well to block Tierney cross after five minutes. One comically bad kick straight out for throw in first half and left grasping at thin air by brilliant Odegaard free-kick. PA

A brilliant first half free-kick from Martin Odegaard earned Arsenal three points after a tight game against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Norwegian curled home what turned out to be the winner after Bukayo Saka's surging run had been ended by Ashley Westwood's foul.

READ MORE Brentford claim first Premier League away win to increase worries for Wolves

That 30th-minute strike was the game's only moment of real attacking quality and gave Odegaard his first goal since joining the Gunners on a permanent basis from Real Madrid in a £30 million ($41.2m) deal last month.

Burnley thought they had been awarded a penalty in the second half when Aaron Ramsdale was adjudged to have fouled substitute Matej Vydra after a terrible Ben White back-pass fell well short of the Gunners keeper.

But referee Anthony Taylor overturned his initial decision after reviewing the incident on the pitchside screen - much to the frustration of Burnley who now have just one point from five matches and sit second bottom of the Premier League. It was Artsenal's second 1-0 win in a row and leaves them 12th on six points.

Player ratings from the matches can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.