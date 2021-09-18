Brentford claim first Premier League away win to increase worries for Wolves

Ivan Toney scored the first and assisted the second goal in Brentford's 2-0 win at Wolves. Getty Images

Brentford claimed their first away victory in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet despite going down to 10 men midway through the second half.

Ivan Toney scored a penalty and grabbed an assist in a busy first half in which he also had two goals disallowed, but the visitors were forced to defend for the last half hour when Shandon Baptiste was sent off for a second yellow card.

Brentford earned a first-half penalty when Wolves wing-back Marcal grabbed Toney in the box during a set piece and brought him down, with the striker stepping up and sending Jose Sa the wrong way from the spot to give the away side the lead.

Toney then turned provider for Bryan Mbeumo, shrugging off a tackle in his run down the left channel before crossing to his strike partner at the far post and the unmarked Frenchman made no mistake with a tap in for his first Premier League goal.

Brentford were reduced to 10 when Baptiste received a second booking after losing possession and hauling Trincao down in panic, leaving manager Thomas Frank fuming on the sidelines as he was about to make a substitution.

But Brentford held on and the result moved them up to ninth in the standings while Wolves, still seeking their first home win under Bruno Lage, slipped to 14th.