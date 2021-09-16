Premier League predictions: Chelsea smash Spurs, Liverpool looking good

FRIDAY - Newcastle v Leeds (8pm kick-off UAE): A miserable start to the season for both clubs who have yet to earn a win between them. The vultures are already circling around Newcastle manager Steve Bruce after one point from four games, while Marcelo Bielsa has seen his team draw two and lose two. Prediction: Newcastle 2 Leeds 3. AFP

After four games of the new Premier League season and the top eight is already looking pretty much as predicted at the start of the campaign.

You did not need to be Nostradamus to foresee Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City sitting in the top six - although there is one, arguably two, surprise packages alongside them.

Certainly perennial strugglers Brighton sitting one point off the top spot is a shock and even Everton - whose summer signings have been out of the bargain bucket - being kept from leading the pack only by goal difference can be considered something of an eyebrow raiser.

Kicking-off this week's action on Friday, attentions turn to the other end of the table where winless duo Newcastle United and Leeds United face-off at St James' Park.

Wolves' home game with Brentford starts the proceedings on Saturday, followed by Burnley against Arsenal at Turf Moor and then Liverpool versus Crystal Palace on Merseyside.

Manchester City take on Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, Norwich travel to Watford and Aston Villa's clash with Everton in the Midlands occupying the day's late slot.

Sunday sees Brighton play host to Leicester City, West Ham United tackle Manchester United at the London Stadium and then, staying in the capital, Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea in the game of the weekend.

You can see our predictions from this weekend's fixtures in the above gallery.

