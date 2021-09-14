Thomas Tuchel praises 'world-class' Lukaku after narrow Chelsea victory

Lukaku dug Chelsea out of a tough encounter with a perfect header to secure a vital victory

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku scores for the win in the Champions League match with Zenit St Petersburg in London on Tuesday. EPA

Soraya Ebrahimi
Sep 14, 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised Romelu Lukaku's "world class" chance conversion rate after the team's 1-0 Champions League win over Zenit St Petersburg.

Lukaku buried captain Cesar Azpilicueta's hanging far-post cross with a perfect header to dig Chelsea out of a tough encounter and secure a vital Stamford Bridge victory.

The Blues started their Champions League defence with a slender Group H victory that owed everything to Lukaku turning home his sole shot on goal.

Chelsea manager Tuchel heaped the praise on the £98million summer recruit, who already boasts four goals for the Blues this term.

"The cross from Azpi was very, very good and dangerous, and difficult to defend," Tuchel said.

"The target was the far post for Romelu, and Kai [Havertz] was also there. It was the opening, and at the same time, decisive goal, which is very, very good for us of course.

"We did not create many chances for Romelu, but he's the type of guy who does not lose confidence or belief and that's why he's here, and that's why he's a world-class striker.

"It's super hard, and super important to be able to do that. It's as easy as that. You don't find many strikers of that quality.

"The guys who are there to score and really score regularly are so, so important. There aren't many goals in football and the goal changes the whole momentum of the match.

"It gives the whole team belief to know that one chance is enough. It's more than only just talent that he brings. He brings belief and he takes pressure off others' shoulders.

"He has the personality not to be impatient or to lose confidence. He does what he does and we're very happy he's with us."

Chelsea might have laboured at times against Zenit's low block and the Russian outfit's impressive organisation.

But Tuchel's side still found a route to victory, with Lukaku, 28, again every bit the genuine talisman striker.

He has already comfortably justified Chelsea's hefty fee to Inter Milan for his services, but Tuchel was content with his side's overall showing in West London.

"I'm happy in general with the performance, a tough match against a strong opponent," said Tuchel.

"It was tough for us in the first half to find little gaps to accelerate the game and be dangerous in the box and create touches in the box. But we played high intensity, we had many ball recoveries.

"We had to be very focused and aware in defence, because they have a lot of individual quality. Second half we found it a bit easier to find spaces between the lines, create chances, half-chances.

"I find us very competitive, we know how to handle difficulties during matches. I liked what I saw today, because I felt the energy, the effort,and it was a strong opponent."

Updated: September 14th 2021, 11:47 PM
Company profile

Name: Steppi

Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic

Launched: February 2020

Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year

Employees: Five

Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings

Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

AndhaDhun

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan

Rating: 3.5/5

Match info

Uefa Champions League Group H

Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

360Vuz PROFILE

Date started: January 2017
Founder: Khaled Zaatarah 
Based: Dubai and Los Angeles
Sector: Technology 
Size: 21 employees
Funding: $7 million 
Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

