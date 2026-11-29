New Formula One world champion Kimi Antonelli won the Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after a piece of polystyrene debris dashed his luckless teammate George Russell's hopes of victory.

Russell had led the ⁠20-year-old away from pole but lost 10 seconds ⁠lost ‌10 seconds on his second pit-stop ​as the team struggled to clear speed-sapping debris lodged behind the car's front wing. “It's like it's jinxed,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The Briton finished second under the Lusail floodlights, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third and Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen fourth, which guaranteed he would end the season as overall runner-up.

The 2025 champion, Lando Norris, finished fifth for Mercedes after starting third, while Ferrari secured second place in the constructors' standings, with Lewis Hamilton sixth and Charles Leclerc seventh.

Antonelli repeatedly asked over the radio whether he should let Russell pass to take the win but was told the gap was too great and took the chequered flag a mighty 31.4 seconds clear.

“Obviously as a team we are trying to help George for the championship and we know how important it is for the team as well, so I was willing to give it [the lead] back, knowing the situation,” said Antonelli. “But the team said it was fine and I kept on with my race.”

The Italian added to his collection of victories in 2026 with a 10th win from second on the grid at the Lusail circuit. “The car was unreal,” Antonelli added. “The pace in the race was just unbelievable, especially in free air that last stint, trying to push a little bit more and the car was on rails.

“It was a real pleasure to drive. This was the best car of the season so far. I'm really proud of the team for the job they've done, especially trying to understand this new package.

“I feel for George. He had quite a bit of damage, so it would have been a nice battle I think in the race but really happy with the win at the end of the day and with the pace of today.”

A frustrated Russell described the track debris as “unacceptable” after being denied a possible victory.

“One to add to the list,” said the British driver. “Kind of sums up this year. I thought it was pretty unacceptable when I came out of the corner and there was debris everywhere.

“I knew as soon as I hit it, it was quite a hard hit, something wasn't right and I've just seen the floor now, a real shame. Obviously, still glad to be on the podium but shouldn't have been that way.

“Kimi did an amazing job, the team did a great job with the car this weekend, it was unreal. Looking forward to New Year's Eve, if we make it that far, and getting this year out of the way.”

Piastri, meanwhile, admitted third place was “definitely the best we could have done” on the day. “The last stint was pretty stressful, the medium seemed great for about three laps and then Max was slowly reeling me in,” said the Australian.

“Very happy with that. That was definitely the most we could have done and nice to be back on the podium.”