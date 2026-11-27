The Formula One season has reached the penultimate round in Qatar, and with both the drivers' and constructors' titles decided, attention turns to the battles further down the standings.

Max Verstappen can secure second place in the Drivers' Championship with a podium finish this weekend. Ferrari can also seal second in the constructors' standings, although recent tensions between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have hardly helped their cause.

McLaren's double podium in Las Vegas has added further intrigue to the final two races, with just nine points separating the reigning champions from Red Bull in the battle for third.

The Lusail International Circuit's succession of high-speed corners rewards cars with strong aerodynamic grip and stability. Tyres will come under enormous strain here, and Pirelli has imposed a 27-lap limit on each set, making at least two pit stops necessary.

Our power rankings measure who will arrive in Qatar in the best shape. We take into account recent form, raw speed, the ability to extract performance from their car, momentum, and how well their strengths might suit the Lusail International Circuit.

Here are our top-10 rankings and prediction for the race:

10. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

Form: Brazil P19, Las Vegas P8. Championship: P16

What a way to celebrate his 250th Grand Prix.

Starting 20th after a power-unit penalty, Sainz gained eight positions on the opening lap. He described the race as driving "50 qualifying laps", carefully managing his energy deployment to compete with considerably faster cars.

Sainz doubts Williams will have another realistic opportunity to score this season, but his tremendous drive in Las Vegas earns him a place in our top 10.

9. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

Form: Brazil P13, Las Vegas P6. Championship: P12

Colapinto produced one of his finest performances of the season in Vegas.

He reached Q3 and equalled his best result in F1 with a sixth-placed finish, helping Alpine collect their biggest points haul since Brazil in 2024.

Lusail will establish whether Alpine's resurgence continues to yield points, but the high-speed corners will provide a challenge.

8. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

Form: Brazil P9, Las Vegas P7. Championship: P3

Hamilton reclaimed third in the drivers' championship despite a frustrating race in Vegas. He felt a podium was achievable before receiving a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while battling Lando Norris.

Contact with Leclerc compounded his frustrations and continues to cost the team valuable points, but they are on the brink of securing second in the constructors' championship.

7. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

Form: Brazil P3, Las Vegas P15. Championship: P8

Hadjar had every chance of securing consecutive podiums before a break in his front wing ruined his race in Las Vegas. Starting in P4, he passed Norris and George Russell before challenging Verstappen for the lead.

Forced to pit for a new front wing, Hadjar finished P14 before a penalty demoted him to P15. However, Lusail's high-speed corners should make him competitive in Qatar.

6. George Russell (Mercedes)

Form: Brazil P4, Las Vegas P9. Championship: P4

How costly was that error in Las Vegas? Russell was in contention for victory before locking up while attempting to pass Kimi Antonelli, hitting the barriers with three laps remaining.

He now trails Verstappen by 40 points in the championship. Mercedes should be competitive through Lusail's fast corners, allowing Russell to redeem himself.

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

Form: Brazil P14, Las Vegas P5. Championship: P10

It was an exceptional drive from Gasly in Vegas. He fought his way into third before overheating forced his Alpine to reduce engine power. Despite managing the problem for what he said was 45 laps, he finished less than three seconds behind the winner.

Lusail's high-speed corners may expose Alpine's aerodynamic limitations, but Gasly is brimming with confidence at a circuit where he has excelled before.

4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Form: Brazil P6, Las Vegas P3. Championship: P7

Finally, a return to the podium! A 10-place grid penalty forced him to start P17 in Las Vegas, and he finished third, just 1.529 seconds behind Verstappen.

Qatar could bring even more joy. Piastri won the Sprint and finished second in the race here last year, while Lusail's fast corners should suit the McLaren.

3. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

Form: Brazil P5, Las Vegas P4. Championship: P1

Antonelli had the pace to win in Las Vegas. He was more than a quarter of a second quicker than Verstappen in qualifying before a five-place grid penalty relegated him to sixth.

An attempt to position himself for a final-lap attack on Verstappen compromised his energy deployment and cost him a podium. Qatar ought to offer him a shot at the top three.

2. Lando Norris (McLaren)

Form: Brazil P1, Las Vegas P2. Championship: P5

What a resurgence from Norris. His commanding victory in Brazil was followed by P2 in Las Vegas despite McLaren's straight-line speed deficit in qualifying.

Andrea Stella believes the recent upgrades will allow McLaren to challenge for victories in the Middle East. With the MCL40's strengths through high-speed corners, Qatar will be exciting.

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Form: Brazil P2, Las Vegas P1. Championship: P2

Verstappen's end to the season has been nothing short of magnificent. After recovering from 21st to second in Brazil, he emerged victorious in a chaotic race in Las Vegas that featured 35 lead changes.

Nine consecutive podiums and four victories in six races make him the obvious choice for top spot. He has also won the past three races in Qatar.

Qatar Podium prediction:

1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull's improved aerodynamic performance should suit Lusail, and Verstappen's exceptional record here is difficult to ignore.

2. Lando Norris - McLaren's strength through fast, sustained corners should be valuable in Qatar. Norris arrives in excellent form, and the latest car developments appear to be delivering.

3. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes remain the strongest all-round car over the course of the season. Antonelli's qualifying speed in Las Vegas demonstrated just how quick he still is, and Lusail should offer another opportunity for a win or a podium finish.